What is Astrafer (ASTRAFER)

Phantom Galaxies is an open-world online space sim with fast-paced mech combat and a captivating story. ASTRAFER is the governance and utility token of the Phantom Galaxies game universe. Players receive ASTRAFER as mission rewards and from trading items. Additionally, player-owned planets and asteroids are allocated a set amount of ASTRAFER tokens that are emitted to their owners over the course of gameplay. ASTRAFER can be used to upgrade Starfighter mechs, run galactic organisations, and build expansive corporate empires. Check out Phantom Galaxies now to pilot the biggest bad-ass mechas on blockchain!

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Resource Official Website

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tokenomics

