What is Astrals GLXY (GLXY)

GLXY is the governance token for the Galaxy DAO, the web3 infrastructure that ASTRALS has been building for the past several months in order to achieve the mission of Bridging Solana and the Universe. We envision the Galaxy DAO as a platform where GLXY holders can make fair and intelligent decisions, and embark on ventures that enrich the DAO and enable it to accomplish its mission. Some of the ventures that the founders are keen on taking on are building an Animation Studio, putting together a Game Studio (which will publish the ASTRALS Play-to-Earn Mini Game), and throwing Live Events that incorporate hacker houses, conferences, and after-hours parties. ASTRALS: 10,000 unique 3d avatars, 200 traits, 16 races, 3500 PX renders with masterfully crafted lore. Astrals is a community-driven project with aspirations of galactic proportions featuring the incredible character design art of Damien Guimoneau.

