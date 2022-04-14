Astrals GLXY (GLXY) Tokenomics
Astrals GLXY (GLXY) Information
GLXY is the governance token for the Galaxy DAO, the web3 infrastructure that ASTRALS has been building for the past several months in order to achieve the mission of Bridging Solana and the Universe. We envision the Galaxy DAO as a platform where GLXY holders can make fair and intelligent decisions, and embark on ventures that enrich the DAO and enable it to accomplish its mission. Some of the ventures that the founders are keen on taking on are building an Animation Studio, putting together a Game Studio (which will publish the ASTRALS Play-to-Earn Mini Game), and throwing Live Events that incorporate hacker houses, conferences, and after-hours parties.
ASTRALS: 10,000 unique 3d avatars, 200 traits, 16 races, 3500 PX renders with masterfully crafted lore. Astrals is a community-driven project with aspirations of galactic proportions featuring the incredible character design art of Damien Guimoneau.
Astrals GLXY (GLXY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astrals GLXY (GLXY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Astrals GLXY (GLXY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Astrals GLXY (GLXY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLXY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLXY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GLXY's tokenomics, explore GLXY token's live price!
GLXY Price Prediction
Want to know where GLXY might be heading? Our GLXY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.