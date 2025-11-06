AstroPepeX (APX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000894 24H High $ 0.00001052 All Time High $ 0.00036731 Lowest Price $ 0.00000729 Price Change (1H) -1.63% Price Change (1D) +1.92% Price Change (7D) +30.26%

AstroPepeX (APX) real-time price is $0.00001015. Over the past 24 hours, APX traded between a low of $ 0.00000894 and a high of $ 0.00001052, showing active market volatility. APX's all-time high price is $ 0.00036731, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000729.

In terms of short-term performance, APX has changed by -1.63% over the past hour, +1.92% over 24 hours, and +30.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AstroPepeX (APX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 659.89K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 659.89K Circulation Supply 65.00B Total Supply 65,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AstroPepeX is $ 659.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APX is 65.00B, with a total supply of 65000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 659.89K.