Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Information Asymmetry Finance is a decentralized, permissionless protocol offering USDaf, an immutable synthetic dollar stablecoin built on Liquity v2, allowing users to borrow against premier assets such as BTC or yield-bearing stablecoins while setting their own fixed interest rates. Asymmetry also has yield optimization products, such as afCVX. Asymmetry Finance empowers users with secure, decentralized access to stable digital assets without centralized control. Official Website: https://www.asymmetry.finance/ Buy ASF Now!

Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Asymmetry Finance (ASF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.88M $ 10.88M $ 10.88M Total Supply: $ 51.00M $ 51.00M $ 51.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.39M $ 10.39M $ 10.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.39M $ 53.39M $ 53.39M All-Time High: $ 4.36 $ 4.36 $ 4.36 All-Time Low: $ 0.339337 $ 0.339337 $ 0.339337 Current Price: $ 1.047 $ 1.047 $ 1.047 Learn more about Asymmetry Finance (ASF) price

Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Asymmetry Finance (ASF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASF's tokenomics, explore ASF token's live price!

