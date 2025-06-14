Asymmetry USDaf Price (USDAF)
The live price of Asymmetry USDaf (USDAF) today is 0.992199 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Asymmetry USDaf Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Asymmetry USDaf price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Asymmetry USDaf to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Asymmetry USDaf to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Asymmetry USDaf to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Asymmetry USDaf to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Asymmetry USDaf: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
+0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDaf is a CDP stablecoin built on Liquity v2 infrastructure by Asymmetry Finance, allowing users to borrow against their BTC and Yield-Bearing Stablecoins with user-set fixed interest rates for the first time. USDaf is immutable by design to ensure the utmost security for a decentralized stablecoin. With USDaf, users can collateralize wBTC, tBTC, cbBTC, sUSDe, scrvUSD, sDAI, sUSDS, and sfrxUSD permissionlessly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Asymmetry USDaf (USDAF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDAF token's extensive tokenomics now!
