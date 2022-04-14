Asymmetry USDaf Legacy (USDAF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Asymmetry USDaf Legacy (USDAF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Asymmetry USDaf Legacy (USDAF) Information USDaf is a CDP stablecoin built on Liquity v2 infrastructure by Asymmetry Finance, allowing users to borrow against their BTC and Yield-Bearing Stablecoins with user-set fixed interest rates for the first time. USDaf is immutable by design to ensure the utmost security for a decentralized stablecoin. With USDaf, users can collateralize wBTC, tBTC, cbBTC, sUSDe, scrvUSD, sDAI, sUSDS, and sfrxUSD permissionlessly. Official Website: https://www.asymmetry.finance/ Buy USDAF Now!

Asymmetry USDaf Legacy (USDAF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 27.27K
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.96K
All-Time High: $ 1.71
All-Time Low: $ 0.939643
Current Price: $ 1.025

Asymmetry USDaf Legacy (USDAF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Asymmetry USDaf Legacy (USDAF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDAF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDAF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDAF's tokenomics, explore USDAF token's live price!

USDAF Price Prediction
Our USDAF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

