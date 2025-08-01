What is ATEHUN (ATEHUN)

$atehun is short for $atehun'dred. Its derived from the first organic meme around hyperliquid: $800/pt. $800/pt was based on @crypto_adair long tweet thread that gave the bull case for Hyperliquid before they had a token and they just had a points program to award users. Essentially, @crypto_adair argued it was likely the best opportunity in crypto and is destined to be a top 10 coin which would make each point worth $800 in the next 12-18 months. $atehun represents this undying delusional bullishness on Hyperliquid as the future of finance.

