ATHCAT (ATHCAT) Information ATH CAT is a meme token that's more than just a laugh—it's a community-powered rocket ride to the moon! Built on the Solana blockchain, ATH CAT combines the fun of meme culture with real crypto momentum. With our motto, "ATH CAT lives in the green candle, and everything pumps," we're here to spread joy, hype, and a whole lot of green. Join the meme revolution and watch as ATH CAT makes its way to new heights, one green candle at a time. Get in on the fun and let's pump together! Official Website: https://athcat.com/

ATHCAT (ATHCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ATHCAT (ATHCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.78K $ 15.78K $ 15.78K Total Supply: $ 999.83M $ 999.83M $ 999.83M Circulating Supply: $ 999.83M $ 999.83M $ 999.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.78K $ 15.78K $ 15.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00156977 $ 0.00156977 $ 0.00156977 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ATHCAT (ATHCAT) price

ATHCAT (ATHCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ATHCAT (ATHCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATHCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATHCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATHCAT's tokenomics, explore ATHCAT token's live price!

