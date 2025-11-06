AthenaX9 (AIX9) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00499035$ 0.00499035 $ 0.00499035 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) -2.66% Price Change (7D) -4.49% Price Change (7D) -4.49%

AthenaX9 (AIX9) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIX9 traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIX9's all-time high price is $ 0.00499035, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIX9 has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -2.66% over 24 hours, and -4.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AthenaX9 (AIX9) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.55K$ 284.55K $ 284.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 679.49K$ 679.49K $ 679.49K Circulation Supply 418.78M 418.78M 418.78M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AthenaX9 is $ 284.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIX9 is 418.78M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 679.49K.