Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) Information Atlantis is a next-generation DeFi protocol built on Sonic, designed from the ground up as a fully integrated, end-to-end ecosystem. Instead of scattering features across different platforms, Atlantis brings everything together — a high-performance DEX powered by Algebra Integral v4, a native launchpad, efficient staking tools, and seamless liquidity provisioning. This design makes sure that every action within the ecosystem contributes to its growth, capturing value and flowing it back to the community. By keeping revenue flows internal and reducing friction, Atlantis enhances capital efficiency and supports sustainable token dynamics through our GMX-inspired dual-token model. Official Website: https://www.atlantisprotocol.so/ Buy AQUA Now!

Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 495.34K Total Supply: $ 2.47M Circulating Supply: $ 1.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 771.46K All-Time High: $ 0.680278 All-Time Low: $ 0.312418 Current Price: $ 0.310212

Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Atlantis AQUA Token (AQUA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AQUA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AQUA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AQUA's tokenomics, explore AQUA token's live price!

