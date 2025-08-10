What is AtomOne (ATONE)

AtomOne is a community-driven fork of the Cosmos Hub, focused on restoring decentralization, constitutional governance, and validator security through a minimalist IBC hub design. The project introduces a dual-token model with ATONE (used for staking and governance) and PHOTON (used for transaction and IBC fees), ensuring that fee volatility does not compromise network security. AtomOne implements a formal on-chain constitution enforced by multiple DAOs, including the Steering DAO and Oversight DAO, to guarantee transparent governance without reliance on a centralized foundation. AtomOne is optimized for Interchain Security 1.5 (ICS 1.5), allowing application-specific consumer chains to leverage the security of the AtomOne validator set while retaining sovereignty. The protocol is committed to a fair token distribution, DAO-managed treasuries, and no VC or foundation allocations. As a modular Cosmos-native blockchain, AtomOne aims to serve as a neutral, secure coordination hub for the broader interchain ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AtomOne (ATONE) Resource Official Website

AtomOne (ATONE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AtomOne (ATONE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATONE token's extensive tokenomics now!