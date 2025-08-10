AtomOne Price (ATONE)
AtomOne (ATONE) is currently trading at 0.344767 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ATONE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ATONE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATONE price information.
During today, the price change of AtomOne to USD was $ -0.0359943098012451.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AtomOne to USD was $ -0.0445449651.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AtomOne to USD was $ -0.2259426052.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AtomOne to USD was $ -1.1255342637444195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0359943098012451
|-9.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0445449651
|-12.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2259426052
|-65.53%
|90 Days
|$ -1.1255342637444195
|-76.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of AtomOne: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.38%
-9.45%
+23.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AtomOne is a community-driven fork of the Cosmos Hub, focused on restoring decentralization, constitutional governance, and validator security through a minimalist IBC hub design. The project introduces a dual-token model with ATONE (used for staking and governance) and PHOTON (used for transaction and IBC fees), ensuring that fee volatility does not compromise network security. AtomOne implements a formal on-chain constitution enforced by multiple DAOs, including the Steering DAO and Oversight DAO, to guarantee transparent governance without reliance on a centralized foundation. AtomOne is optimized for Interchain Security 1.5 (ICS 1.5), allowing application-specific consumer chains to leverage the security of the AtomOne validator set while retaining sovereignty. The protocol is committed to a fair token distribution, DAO-managed treasuries, and no VC or foundation allocations. As a modular Cosmos-native blockchain, AtomOne aims to serve as a neutral, secure coordination hub for the broader interchain ecosystem.
