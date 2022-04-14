AtomOne (ATONE) Tokenomics
AtomOne is a community-driven fork of the Cosmos Hub, focused on restoring decentralization, constitutional governance, and validator security through a minimalist IBC hub design.
The project introduces a dual-token model with ATONE (used for staking and governance) and PHOTON (used for transaction and IBC fees), ensuring that fee volatility does not compromise network security. AtomOne implements a formal on-chain constitution enforced by multiple DAOs, including the Steering DAO and Oversight DAO, to guarantee transparent governance without reliance on a centralized foundation.
AtomOne is optimized for Interchain Security 1.5 (ICS 1.5), allowing application-specific consumer chains to leverage the security of the AtomOne validator set while retaining sovereignty. The protocol is committed to a fair token distribution, DAO-managed treasuries, and no VC or foundation allocations.
As a modular Cosmos-native blockchain, AtomOne aims to serve as a neutral, secure coordination hub for the broader interchain ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of AtomOne (ATONE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATONE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ATONE Price Prediction
Want to know where ATONE might be heading? Our ATONE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
