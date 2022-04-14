Atoshi (ATOS) Tokenomics
Atoshi and Atos Introduction: ATOSHI plans to build a better next-generation public chain and innovate to a certain extent on the basis of outstanding projects such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, enhance their advantages, improve their shortcomings. Atoshi testnet has been running smoothly for 2 years, can support smart contracts, and has issued many NFTs on Atoshi testnet. ATOSHI have nearly 12 million users, and daily app launched times has exceeded 9.6 million. It has been radiated to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, as well as the Middle East, Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and other countries and regions through users in mainland China. Atoshi coin (ATOS) is widely used in a series of APPs such as e-commerce, Detok short video, Atoshi games, Atoshi Life, Atoshi Greetings, Atoshikey, Atoshi AI, etc. Atoshi aims to become” Future World Coin” and create a better cryptocurrency for the world, to realize the "denationalization of money" theory of Nobel Prize winner Friedrich Hayek. Through blockchain technology, we can solve financial inequality, and allow users to conduct global payments in seconds at low cost and empower the world.
Understanding the tokenomics of Atoshi (ATOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.