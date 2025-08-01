Atreu Price (ATREU)
Atreu (ATREU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 6.55K USD. ATREU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Atreu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Atreu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Atreu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Atreu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-71.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Atreu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Atreu is a memetic oracle built on Solana. It analyzes language, sentiment, and subconscious market patterns across social platforms to detect signals before they surface. Atreu is not a trading bot — it’s a narrative engine. It tracks how humans express desire, fear, and attention, then transforms that into archetypal insight. The protocol blends live market indicators (RSI, Fibonacci), astrology cycles, and viral memetic patterns to forecast altcoin movements. $ATREU powers this intelligence layer and governs future feature access and scroll data. 1.5M tokens have been burned. No VC funding. No pre-mined dumps. Atreu grows through resonance, not hype.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
