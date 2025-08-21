What is Attarius (ATRS)

Attarius Network is an innovative and time-saving platform for web2 developers, players and NFT creators to quickly and easily transition to the world of web3. Providing support for 11+ chains across EVM and non-EVM, Attarius Network works with builders and simple users. What we build: - Developers platform + API + SDK - a management platform and a high level api for blockchain integration. - Non-custodial Attarius Wallet. Key features: - Build 8X faster - save time, money and reduces the risk of errors on blockchain integration - Modular approach to our system allows us not only to add new chains at scale, but also always explore new use cases for our clients - Attarius Network support of different chains across EVM and non-EVM opens up to developers the ability to select the best blockchain for them. - Attarius Network provides a unified API that aggregates data across multiple networks, providing a single interface for managing NFTs and smart contracts over various blockchains. This means developers can deploy multi-chain applications without worrying about fragmenting their user base or managing multiple smart contracts across different networks. - Attarius Wallet provides seamless and secure crypto management experience from a single point and across multiple EVM and non-EVM chains. - Streamlining gas fees - ATRS token simplifies paying transaction costs through unified gas management. With ATRS, users can redeem commissions in different networks with one token, which greatly improves and simplifies user experience. - Efficient Asset Management through Attarius Wallet - creating wallets, managing diverse tokens and NFTs with ease through custom folders and tags, hiding specific NFTs to declutter the wallet interface. Attarius Wallet implements features that specifically target user experience, making it more efficient and convenient.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Attarius (ATRS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Attarius Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Attarius (ATRS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Attarius (ATRS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Attarius.

Check the Attarius price prediction now!

ATRS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Attarius (ATRS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Attarius (ATRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATRS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Attarius (ATRS) How much is Attarius (ATRS) worth today? The live ATRS price in USD is 0.00149288 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ATRS to USD price? $ 0.00149288 . Check out The current price of ATRS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Attarius? The market cap for ATRS is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ATRS? The circulating supply of ATRS is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ATRS? ATRS achieved an ATH price of 0.102196 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ATRS? ATRS saw an ATL price of 0.00034976 USD . What is the trading volume of ATRS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ATRS is -- USD . Will ATRS go higher this year? ATRS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ATRS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Attarius (ATRS) Important Industry Updates