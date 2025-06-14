Attention Price (ATTN)
The live price of Attention (ATTN) today is 0.01381881 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.96M USD. ATTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Attention Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Attention price change within the day is -2.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Attention to USD was $ -0.00031650970342938.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Attention to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Attention to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Attention to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00031650970342938
|-2.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Attention: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.98%
-2.23%
-8.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ATTN (Attention Token) is a memecoin focused on rewarding real engagement in the crypto space. Built around the idea of “Proof of Attention,” it incentivizes users for contributions like analyzing trends, summarizing threads, or sharing useful content. While not officially part of Giverep, ATTN works in alignment with it to track and reward meaningful activity. Instead of relying on hype, ATTN uses behavioral on-chain data and social graphs to support a fair and transparent distribution model. The goal is to move beyond speculation and build a system where attention has measurable value.
Understanding the tokenomics of Attention (ATTN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATTN token's extensive tokenomics now!
