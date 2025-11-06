Attention Token (ATTN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01096429 24H High $ 0.01162447 All Time High $ 0.01162447 Lowest Price $ 0.01071369 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +1.19% Price Change (7D) +2.70%

Attention Token (ATTN) real-time price is $0.0110948. Over the past 24 hours, ATTN traded between a low of $ 0.01096429 and a high of $ 0.01162447, showing active market volatility. ATTN's all-time high price is $ 0.01162447, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01071369.

In terms of short-term performance, ATTN has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +1.19% over 24 hours, and +2.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Attention Token (ATTN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.45M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.09M Circulation Supply 220.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Attention Token is $ 2.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATTN is 220.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.09M.