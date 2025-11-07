Collective Memory is a new kind of social network - a living map of reality, built from unfiltered moments people share in real time. It’s a space where attention and trust become the foundation of how we connect and create value together.

Powered by the ATTN token, Collective Memory transforms attention into a real, tradable asset. Users capture and share authentic “Memories” - short, unfiltered moments from real life - and others can invest ATTN to support what resonates with them. Each investment amplifies visibility for that Memory and rewards both the creator and early supporters.

This creates a transparent attention economy, where value flows directly between people - not through algorithms. All activity is recorded on-chain, forming a verified, decentralized record of human experience: a collective awareness of reality.

By turning genuine attention into a measurable signal of truth, Collective Memory bridges social media, crypto, and AI - building a new kind of trust layer for the real world.