Atto (ATTO) Information Atto is a Layer-1 cryptocurrency designed to function as fast, feeless digital cash for everyday payments of any size, including true micropayments. The purpose is to let people, apps, and devices move value peer-to-peer with sub-second confirmation and zero transaction fees, so even very small transfers remain practical while larger checkouts stay predictable and low-friction. Atto focuses on payment utility over general computation: send, receive, and settle quickly, without fee markets or variable costs complicating pricing. This enables use cases like retail checkout, online subscriptions, per-request APIs, content tipping, and machine-to-machine payments, while giving developers a simple, reliable payment rail that behaves consistently under load. Official Website: https://atto.cash/ Buy ATTO Now!

Market Cap: $ 223.89K
Total Supply: $ 18.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.05B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.82M
All-Time High: $ 0.00021523
All-Time Low: $ 0.00021118
Current Price: $ 0.00021209

Atto (ATTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Atto (ATTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATTO's tokenomics, explore ATTO token's live price!

