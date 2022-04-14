Atua AI (TUA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Atua AI (TUA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Atua AI (TUA) Information Atua AI is a game-changing on-chain platform that empowers Web3 users with advanced AI tools for content creation. From generating text and images to writing code in multiple languages, Atua AI seamlessly integrates with existing systems and leverages blockchain for secure, scalable operations. With support for over 53 languages, it's a versatile solution for businesses and developers looking to elevate their productivity and creativity in the digital era. Official Website: https://atua.ai/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.atua.ai/

Atua AI (TUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Atua AI (TUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 80.85K Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 80.85K All-Time High: $ 0.001502 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001614 Current Price: $ 0

Atua AI (TUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Atua AI (TUA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUA's tokenomics, explore TUA token's live price!

TUA Price Prediction Want to know where TUA might be heading? Our TUA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

