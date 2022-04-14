Atua AI (TUA) Tokenomics
Atua AI (TUA) Information
Atua AI is a game-changing on-chain platform that empowers Web3 users with advanced AI tools for content creation. From generating text and images to writing code in multiple languages, Atua AI seamlessly integrates with existing systems and leverages blockchain for secure, scalable operations. With support for over 53 languages, it's a versatile solution for businesses and developers looking to elevate their productivity and creativity in the digital era.
Atua AI (TUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Atua AI (TUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Atua AI (TUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Atua AI (TUA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TUA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TUA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
