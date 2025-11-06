What is Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI)

Aubrai is the world’s first decentralized scientific agent with knowledge stemming from thousands of private lab notes, internal chats and unpublished insights from the lab of Dr. Aubrey de Grey and the collective intelligence of the global longevity community. Co-developed by VitaDAO and BIO, the first BioAgent is designed to fight the greatest killer of all time: Aging. As an onchain AI co-scientitst, Aubrai can generate and validate hypotheses, design wet-lab experiments and encrypt data when asked, enriching research outputs while protecting trade secrets. At the heart of Aubrai's mission lies the Robust Mouse Rejuvenation (RMR2) project – Aubrey's ambitious study to double the remaining lifespan of middle‑aged mice. If successful, it could be aging's "AlphaFold moment": a proof that multi‑target rejuvenation works and is worth scaling. Aubrai is the world’s first decentralized scientific agent with knowledge stemming from thousands of private lab notes, internal chats and unpublished insights from the lab of Dr. Aubrey de Grey and the collective intelligence of the global longevity community. Co-developed by VitaDAO and BIO, the first BioAgent is designed to fight the greatest killer of all time: Aging. As an onchain AI co-scientitst, Aubrai can generate and validate hypotheses, design wet-lab experiments and encrypt data when asked, enriching research outputs while protecting trade secrets. At the heart of Aubrai's mission lies the Robust Mouse Rejuvenation (RMR2) project – Aubrey's ambitious study to double the remaining lifespan of middle‑aged mice. If successful, it could be aging's "AlphaFold moment": a proof that multi‑target rejuvenation works and is worth scaling.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Aubrai by Bio Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aubrai by Bio.

Check the Aubrai by Bio price prediction now!

AUBRAI to Local Currencies

Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUBRAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) How much is Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) worth today? The live AUBRAI price in USD is 7.36 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AUBRAI to USD price? $ 7.36 . Check out The current price of AUBRAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Aubrai by Bio? The market cap for AUBRAI is $ 10.14M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AUBRAI? The circulating supply of AUBRAI is 1.38M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AUBRAI? AUBRAI achieved an ATH price of 27.72 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AUBRAI? AUBRAI saw an ATL price of 6.61 USD . What is the trading volume of AUBRAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AUBRAI is -- USD . Will AUBRAI go higher this year? AUBRAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AUBRAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) Important Industry Updates