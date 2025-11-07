Aubrai is the world’s first decentralized scientific agent with knowledge stemming from thousands of private lab notes, internal chats and unpublished insights from the lab of Dr. Aubrey de Grey and the collective intelligence of the global longevity community. Co-developed by VitaDAO and BIO, the first BioAgent is designed to fight the greatest killer of all time: Aging. As an onchain AI co-scientitst, Aubrai can generate and validate hypotheses, design wet-lab experiments and encrypt data when asked, enriching research outputs while protecting trade secrets. At the heart of Aubrai's mission lies the Robust Mouse Rejuvenation (RMR2) project – Aubrey's ambitious study to double the remaining lifespan of middle‑aged mice. If successful, it could be aging's "AlphaFold moment": a proof that multi‑target rejuvenation works and is worth scaling.

