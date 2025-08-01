What is Audit (AUDIT)

AuditOne is a decentralized IT auditing and cyber assurance platform designed to enhance the security and reliability of smart contracts and AI systems. Its mission is to empower the blockchain and AI ecosystem with transparent, efficient, and affordable audits. AuditOne aims to bring trust and accountability to the forefront of the digital landscape, enabling projects to grow securely in the rapidly evolving Web3 and AI environments. The platform facilitates secure auditing through a unique decentralized auditor pooling system, leveraging a combination of skilled experts and AI-driven tools. This innovative approach ensures that projects can access high-quality audit services tailored to their specific needs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Audit (AUDIT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Audit (AUDIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Audit (AUDIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUDIT token's extensive tokenomics now!