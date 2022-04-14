AuditAI (AUDAI) Tokenomics
AuditAI is dedicated to advancing the security, transparency, and sustainability of digital assets through cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to decentralization.
AuditAI Solutions By leveraging cutting-edge technology, rigorous auditing protocols, and a commitment to decentralization, AuditAI aims to revolutionize the auditing and certification processes for crypto projects, addressing the root causes of industry vulnerabilities.
AuditAI Bot Powerful solution for your auditing
AuditAI’s innovative Telegram bot is designed to serve a wide range of users within the cryptocurrency community, offering unparalleled utility and ease of use.
Project owners and developers can access comprehensive smart contract auditing services, obtain official audit certificates, and promote their projects through dedicated ad space. Investors benefit from reliable contract analyses and audit certificates that enhance decision-making and mitigate risks. By fostering transparency and community engagement, the AuditAI bot strengthens the overall integrity of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
AuditAI (AUDAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AuditAI (AUDAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AUDAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AUDAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
