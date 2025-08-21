What is Auditchain (AUDT)

Auditchain is the world’s first decentralized accounting, audit, financial reporting, and analysis virtual machine that automates and provides proof of assurance on the world’s business and financial information. Creators write and own accounting and disclosure control NFTs that pay royalties in AUDT when they are used on the Auditchain Protocol.

Auditchain (AUDT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AUDT to Local Currencies

Auditchain (AUDT) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Auditchain (AUDT) How much is Auditchain (AUDT) worth today? The live AUDT price in USD is 0.00368103 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AUDT to USD price? $ 0.00368103 . Check out The current price of AUDT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Auditchain? The market cap for AUDT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AUDT? The circulating supply of AUDT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AUDT? AUDT achieved an ATH price of 0.972598 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AUDT? AUDT saw an ATL price of 0.00289442 USD . What is the trading volume of AUDT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AUDT is -- USD . Will AUDT go higher this year? AUDT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AUDT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

