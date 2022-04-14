Auditchain (AUDT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Auditchain (AUDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Auditchain (AUDT) Information Auditchain is the world’s first decentralized accounting, audit, financial reporting, and analysis virtual machine that automates and provides proof of assurance on the world’s business and financial information. Creators write and own accounting and disclosure control NFTs that pay royalties in AUDT when they are used on the Auditchain Protocol. Official Website: https://auditchain.finance/ Whitepaper: https://auditchain.finance/whitepaper-v1.pdf Buy AUDT Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 6.97M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.67K
All-Time High: $ 0.972598
All-Time Low: $ 0.00289442
Current Price: $ 0.00368103

Auditchain (AUDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Auditchain (AUDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AUDT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AUDT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AUDT's tokenomics, explore AUDT token's live price!

