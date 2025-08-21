Augury Finance (OMEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.714192$ 0.714192 $ 0.714192 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.19% Price Change (1D) +0.22% Price Change (7D) -3.13% Price Change (7D) -3.13%

Augury Finance (OMEN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, OMEN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. OMEN's all-time high price is $ 0.714192, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, OMEN has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, +0.22% over 24 hours, and -3.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Augury Finance (OMEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.90K$ 15.90K $ 15.90K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 16,336,205.0 16,336,205.0 16,336,205.0

The current Market Cap of Augury Finance is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMEN is 0.00, with a total supply of 16336205.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.90K.