What is Aura BAL (AURABAL)

auraBAL is a liquid wrapper for Balancer's veBAL. Aura allows users to deposit their 80/20 BAL/WETH BPT and receive liquid auraBAL, instead of the non-transferrable veBAL. Tokenised auraBAL is given to the user at a 1:1 rate for veBAL, and can be traded on Balancer or elsewhere. This BPT is then locked up by the Aura protocol for the maximum time in Balancer Voting Escrow where it will allow the Aura system to benefit from its voting power for boosting rewards & voting for gauges.

Aura BAL (AURABAL) Resource Official Website

Aura BAL (AURABAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aura BAL (AURABAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AURABAL token's extensive tokenomics now!