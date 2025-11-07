Auracle ($AURACLE) is a decentralized prediction market built on the Solana blockchain, focused on sports outcomes and real-time events. The platform allows users to create and participate in markets for football, basketball, and other major sporting events using Solana’s fast and low-cost infrastructure. By leveraging smart contracts and transparent on-chain settlement, Auracle ensures fair and verifiable results for every market. The native token, $AURACLE, is used for market participation, staking, and governance, enabling community-driven decisions over future features and supported sports categories. Designed for accessibility and speed, Auracle aims to bridge the worlds of sports and decentralized finance through an intuitive, trustless prediction experience.

