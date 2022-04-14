Aurk AI (AURK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Aurk AI (AURK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Aurk AI (AURK) Information

AURK is revolutionizing AI development with a platform that empowers creators, entrepreneurs, and developers to design and launch AI agents effortlessly. No coding. No barriers. Just innovation. Build, deploy, and monetize AI agents without writing a single line of codeWelcome to AURK the decentralized AI platform designed for everyone.

Overview: A brief introduction to AURK, its mission, and its vision for decentralized AI agent development.

Value Proposition: Highlight the main selling points of AURK, including no-code agent creation, decentralized AI, and its role in empowering creators, developers, and entrepreneurs.

Official Website:
https://aurk.org/

Aurk AI (AURK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aurk AI (AURK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 207.11K
$ 207.11K
All-Time High:
$ 0.147918
$ 0.147918
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00134592
$ 0.00134592
Current Price:
$ 0.00207089
$ 0.00207089

Aurk AI (AURK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Aurk AI (AURK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AURK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AURK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AURK's tokenomics, explore AURK token's live price!

AURK Price Prediction

Want to know where AURK might be heading? Our AURK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.