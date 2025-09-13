More About USDA

AURO USDA Price (USDA)

Unlisted

1 USDA to USD Live Price:

$1
0.00%1D
USD
AURO USDA (USDA) Live Price Chart
AURO USDA (USDA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.997005
24H Low
$ 1.006
24H High

$ 0.997005
$ 1.006
$ 1.006
$ 0.997005
+0.01%

+0.05%

--

--

AURO USDA (USDA) real-time price is $1. Over the past 24 hours, USDA traded between a low of $ 0.997005 and a high of $ 1.006, showing active market volatility. USDA's all-time high price is $ 1.006, while its all-time low price is $ 0.997005.

In terms of short-term performance, USDA has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AURO USDA (USDA) Market Information

$ 225.29K
--
$ 10.12M
224.95K
10,100,008.61510753
The current Market Cap of AURO USDA is $ 225.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDA is 224.95K, with a total supply of 10100008.61510753. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.12M.

AURO USDA (USDA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AURO USDA to USD was $ +0.00047497.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AURO USDA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AURO USDA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AURO USDA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00047497+0.05%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is AURO USDA (USDA)

Auro Finance is an advanced DeFi protocol on Aptos that enables users to earn better yields and liquidity from their staked APT without any lockups. Through Auro Finance, users can borrow USDA, the decentralized stablecoin, against multiple collateral options, allowing them to utilize their holdings without selling them. Auro Finance rewards users in the form of AURO, the project’s native token which can be used to provide liquidity on DEXes or stake back in Auro for safe and stable APY.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AURO USDA (USDA) Resource

Official Website

AURO USDA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AURO USDA (USDA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AURO USDA (USDA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AURO USDA.

Check the AURO USDA price prediction now!

USDA to Local Currencies

AURO USDA (USDA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AURO USDA (USDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AURO USDA (USDA)

How much is AURO USDA (USDA) worth today?
The live USDA price in USD is 1.0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USDA to USD price?
The current price of USDA to USD is $ 1.0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AURO USDA?
The market cap for USDA is $ 225.29K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USDA?
The circulating supply of USDA is 224.95K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDA?
USDA achieved an ATH price of 1.006 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDA?
USDA saw an ATL price of 0.997005 USD.
What is the trading volume of USDA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDA is -- USD.
Will USDA go higher this year?
USDA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.