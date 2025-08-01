AUSD Price (AUSD)
AUSD (AUSD) is currently trading at 0.998998 USD with a market cap of $ 199.03M USD. AUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUSD price information.
During today, the price change of AUSD to USD was $ -0.0003689278562525.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AUSD to USD was $ -0.0005657325.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AUSD to USD was $ +0.0000754243.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AUSD to USD was $ -0.0016042720587866.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0003689278562525
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005657325
|-0.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000754243
|+0.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0016042720587866
|-0.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of AUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-0.03%
-0.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AUSD, a digital dollar minted 1:1 with USD fiat. AUSD is designed to be a secure digital currency, utilizing one of the world’s largest custodian banks to safeguard assets, a big 4 auditor and a top tier fund manager. AUSD enables users to participate in trading, lending and payments. It is the most cost-efficient stablecoin to transact with due to its gas-optimized smart contract, making it ideal for traders and payments.
