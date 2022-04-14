AUSD (AUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AUSD (AUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AUSD (AUSD) Information AUSD, a digital dollar minted 1:1 with USD fiat. AUSD is designed to be a secure digital currency, utilizing one of the world’s largest custodian banks to safeguard assets, a big 4 auditor and a top tier fund manager. AUSD enables users to participate in trading, lending and payments. It is the most cost-efficient stablecoin to transact with due to its gas-optimized smart contract, making it ideal for traders and payments. Official Website: https://agora.finance/ Whitepaper: https://developer.agora.finance/ Buy AUSD Now!

AUSD (AUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AUSD (AUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 199.14M $ 199.14M $ 199.14M Total Supply: $ 199.25M $ 199.25M $ 199.25M Circulating Supply: $ 199.25M $ 199.25M $ 199.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 199.14M $ 199.14M $ 199.14M All-Time High: $ 1.022 $ 1.022 $ 1.022 All-Time Low: $ 0.950515 $ 0.950515 $ 0.950515 Current Price: $ 0.999503 $ 0.999503 $ 0.999503 Learn more about AUSD (AUSD) price

AUSD (AUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AUSD (AUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AUSD's tokenomics, explore AUSD token's live price!

AUSD Price Prediction Want to know where AUSD might be heading? Our AUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AUSD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!