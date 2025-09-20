AUSSIE BAG WORKERS (AUSBAGWORK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0004035 $ 0.0004035 $ 0.0004035 24H Low $ 0.00085825 $ 0.00085825 $ 0.00085825 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0004035$ 0.0004035 $ 0.0004035 24H High $ 0.00085825$ 0.00085825 $ 0.00085825 All Time High $ 0.00102885$ 0.00102885 $ 0.00102885 Lowest Price $ 0.0004035$ 0.0004035 $ 0.0004035 Price Change (1H) +11.35% Price Change (1D) -12.96% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

AUSSIE BAG WORKERS (AUSBAGWORK) real-time price is $0.00064637. Over the past 24 hours, AUSBAGWORK traded between a low of $ 0.0004035 and a high of $ 0.00085825, showing active market volatility. AUSBAGWORK's all-time high price is $ 0.00102885, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0004035.

In terms of short-term performance, AUSBAGWORK has changed by +11.35% over the past hour, -12.96% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AUSSIE BAG WORKERS (AUSBAGWORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 597.78K$ 597.78K $ 597.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 597.78K$ 597.78K $ 597.78K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,835,233.010466 999,835,233.010466 999,835,233.010466

The current Market Cap of AUSSIE BAG WORKERS is $ 597.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AUSBAGWORK is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999835233.010466. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.78K.