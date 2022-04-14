autism (AUTISM) Information

Haha, how can autism be used as an insult? Only ignorant people would use autism as an insult. (And there's nothing I hate more than ignorance)

Autism is a gift in my case, I have an IQ of over 150 which makes me technically a genius thanks to my autism. I've been going through school all my life being bored out of my fucking brains getting at least 95% on all my tests (and all the incorrect answers were silly mistakes ) because I'm just too fucking smart for school I can't wait for everyone else to learn someting I already knew within the first day or too of being taught it.

Every year I scored the best of my year on these stupid multiple choice tests we do and the headmaster came to my class to tell me that, which obviously resulted in being called a 'nerd' which is true but I shouldn't be ridiculed for it.