Autist Price (AUTIST)
Autist (AUTIST) is currently trading at 0.289253 USD with a market cap of $ 163.46K USD. AUTIST to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Autist to USD was $ -0.0087211320365709.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autist to USD was $ -0.1742737176.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autist to USD was $ -0.1890274140.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autist to USD was $ -0.216136456.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0087211320365709
|-2.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1742737176
|-60.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1890274140
|-65.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.216136456
|-42.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Autist: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-2.92%
-5.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It's a meme token about autistic pepe. So it takes the very well known meme of an autistic pepe and uses him as a character on Hyperliquid. He has the hyperliquid logo on his head and on some of his outfits. This makes the meme unique in a sense as it's the only pepe meme that is currently available on Hyperliquid. There is a good chance it will keep being the only pepe meme on hyperliquid with auction prices going higher and higher.
