AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on both Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO). What is AUTO? AUTO is the governance token for AutoFarm. AUTO can be used for proposal voting and will receive fees earned from the protocol. Autofarm started with no pre-mine nor pre-sale. AUTO is minted linearly starting from 15 December 2020 and will end approximately during October 2021 (0.008 AUTO/block). To ensure fair distribution, only vault users are able to mine AUTO. Deflationary Tokenomics: Vault fees are used to perform market buy-backs of AUTO and burnt forever. How to obtain AUTO? You can purchase AUTO from PancakeSwap. 🔄 How to Swap Your AUTO Tokens? The process is quick and effortless! Just follow these simple steps: 1️⃣ Visit https://autotokens.netlify.app/ 2️⃣ Connect your wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, etc.) 3️⃣ Confirm the swap — your tokens will be automatically exchanged at a 1:1 ratio

