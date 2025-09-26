The live Auto Finance price today is 0.288996 USD. Track real-time TOKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TOKE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Auto Finance price today is 0.288996 USD. Track real-time TOKE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TOKE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Auto Finance Price (TOKE)

1 TOKE to USD Live Price:

$0.288954
$0.288954$0.288954
-1.20%1D
Auto Finance (TOKE) Live Price Chart
Auto Finance (TOKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.278203
$ 0.278203$ 0.278203
24H Low
$ 0.296043
$ 0.296043$ 0.296043
24H High

$ 0.278203
$ 0.278203$ 0.278203

$ 0.296043
$ 0.296043$ 0.296043

$ 79.02
$ 79.02$ 79.02

$ 0.12921
$ 0.12921$ 0.12921

-0.74%

-1.30%

-0.07%

-0.07%

Auto Finance (TOKE) real-time price is $0.288996. Over the past 24 hours, TOKE traded between a low of $ 0.278203 and a high of $ 0.296043, showing active market volatility. TOKE's all-time high price is $ 79.02, while its all-time low price is $ 0.12921.

In terms of short-term performance, TOKE has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, -1.30% over 24 hours, and -0.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Auto Finance (TOKE) Market Information

$ 24.00M
$ 24.00M$ 24.00M

--
----

$ 29.02M
$ 29.02M$ 29.02M

82.70M
82.70M 82.70M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Auto Finance is $ 24.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOKE is 82.70M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.02M.

Auto Finance (TOKE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Auto Finance to USD was $ -0.0038140341199255.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Auto Finance to USD was $ +0.2257815640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Auto Finance to USD was $ +0.1100674789.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Auto Finance to USD was $ +0.13570668248422343.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0038140341199255-1.30%
30 Days$ +0.2257815640+78.13%
60 Days$ +0.1100674789+38.09%
90 Days$ +0.13570668248422343+88.53%

What is Auto Finance (TOKE)

Auto Finance's flagship product, the Autopools protocol, is an LP Aggregator that autonomously rebalances LP positions across DeFi destinations to optimize yield based on market conditions and performance, while compounding rewards. Receipt tokens (e.g., autoETH) are fully composable across DeFi. Users can choose from a growing range of Autopools, which include DeFi blue-chip protocols and ecosystems. The TOKE token enables users to access reward shares via staking.

Auto Finance (TOKE) Resource

Auto Finance Price Prediction (USD)

TOKE to Local Currencies

Auto Finance (TOKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Auto Finance (TOKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TOKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Auto Finance (TOKE)

How much is Auto Finance (TOKE) worth today?
The live TOKE price in USD is 0.288996 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TOKE to USD price?
The current price of TOKE to USD is $ 0.288996. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Auto Finance?
The market cap for TOKE is $ 24.00M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TOKE?
The circulating supply of TOKE is 82.70M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TOKE?
TOKE achieved an ATH price of 79.02 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TOKE?
TOKE saw an ATL price of 0.12921 USD.
What is the trading volume of TOKE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TOKE is -- USD.
Will TOKE go higher this year?
TOKE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TOKE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
