Discover key insights into Auto (AUTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Auto (AUTO) Information

AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on both Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).

What is AUTO? AUTO is the governance token for AutoFarm. AUTO can be used for proposal voting and will receive fees earned from the protocol.

Autofarm started with no pre-mine nor pre-sale. AUTO is minted linearly starting from 15 December 2020 and will end approximately during October 2021 (0.008 AUTO/block). To ensure fair distribution, only vault users are able to mine AUTO.

Deflationary Tokenomics: Vault fees are used to perform market buy-backs of AUTO and burnt forever.

How to obtain AUTO? You can purchase AUTO from PancakeSwap.

🔄 How to Swap Your AUTO Tokens? The process is quick and effortless! Just follow these simple steps:

1️⃣ Visit https://autotokens.netlify.app/ 2️⃣ Connect your wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, etc.) 3️⃣ Confirm the swap — your tokens will be automatically exchanged at a 1:1 ratio

Official Website:
https://autotokens.netlify.app/

Auto (AUTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Auto (AUTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 273.44K
$ 273.44K
Total Supply:
$ 80.64K
$ 80.64K
Circulating Supply:
$ 76.50K
$ 76.50K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 288.22K
$ 288.22K
All-Time High:
$ 13,988.94
$ 13,988.94
All-Time Low:
$ 3.4
$ 3.4
Current Price:
$ 3.57
$ 3.57

Auto (AUTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Auto (AUTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AUTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AUTO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AUTO's tokenomics, explore AUTO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.