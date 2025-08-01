Autolayer Price (LAY3R)
Autolayer (LAY3R) is currently trading at 0.00999938 USD with a market cap of $ 133.32K USD. LAY3R to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Autolayer to USD was $ -0.000594848272279802.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autolayer to USD was $ -0.0048694660.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autolayer to USD was $ +0.0121113840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autolayer to USD was $ +0.002497676289811145.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000594848272279802
|-5.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0048694660
|-48.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0121113840
|+121.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002497676289811145
|+33.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Autolayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-5.61%
-10.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
