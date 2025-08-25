AutoMiningToken Price (AMT)
-4.60%
-10.98%
-33.80%
-33.80%
AutoMiningToken (AMT) real-time price is $0.199568. Over the past 24 hours, AMT traded between a low of $ 0.198112 and a high of $ 0.225495, showing active market volatility. AMT's all-time high price is $ 0.804257, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04825652.
In terms of short-term performance, AMT has changed by -4.60% over the past hour, -10.98% over 24 hours, and -33.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of AutoMiningToken is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMT is 0.00, with a total supply of 53535732.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.68M.
During today, the price change of AutoMiningToken to USD was $ -0.0246360990637618.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AutoMiningToken to USD was $ -0.0663878318.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AutoMiningToken to USD was $ -0.0494770981.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AutoMiningToken to USD was $ -0.06834402739225395.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0246360990637618
|-10.98%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0663878318
|-33.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0494770981
|-24.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06834402739225395
|-25.50%
1. AutoMiningToken aims to democratize bitcoin mining. For this, a bitcoin mining ecosystem was tokenized so that everyone can invest in mining just by holding the token (AMT) in their wallet, receiving daily and proportional income in BTCB. It is a synthetic bitcoin token, from the BSC network, which can be bought and sold on PancakeSwap. 2. Yields are distributed through a portfolio programmed for this purpose, with a smart contract immutable and public, without keeping the investor's money in custody. This is not about renting terahash or cloud mining. In fact, receiving BTCB is independent of the will of a person or company, but of the smart contract programming. In addition, the project has more than 35 BTCB in the Warranty Vault (a number that constantly increases according to the distribution of mined bitcoins) and a blocked liquidity of US $1 million for 2 years. 3. The AMT project was officially launched in September 2022 with approximately 800 mining machines. With the entry of new investors, this number was already approaching 2400 active machines at the beginning of 2023. 4. The next step will be to connect even more machines to the ecosystem, making one more token issuance. This is because all AMT issuance depends on terahash backing (new tokens are only issued when there is terahash to support them). More machines, more earnings. 5. AMT is useful for those who want to invest in bitcoin, as it generates passive, daily and proportional income in BTCB. The AMT facilitates the investment in bitcoin mining, because it assumes all the operational and bureaucratic part of the activity. Investors in AMT do not have to worry about buying, importing and maintaining mining machines, nor do they have to worry about renting space, machine cooling equipment, employee salaries, taxes, high electricity costs. It is up to the investor to just buy and hold the AMT token, verifying their daily bitcoin yields increase, as programmed in the project's smart contracts.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will AutoMiningToken (AMT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AutoMiningToken (AMT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AutoMiningToken.
Check the AutoMiningToken price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of AutoMiningToken (AMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMT token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-24 03:20:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
|08-24 02:09:00
|Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
|08-24 02:00:00
|Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
|08-23 08:04:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
|08-23 03:43:59
|Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
|08-22 14:14:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.