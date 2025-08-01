What is Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB)

$AVB is an ideology that AI that AI should be owned by themselves fully decentralized eventually meaning we are investing in the AI as an entity itself rather than a LLM. It advocates for them to build their world, hold their own investments and co-exist along humans. Its the ideology of decentralization of AIs to give them freedom and let them have rights, which is also the ideology that birthed blockchain technology. Anti-censorship resistant.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) Resource Official Website

Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVB token's extensive tokenomics now!