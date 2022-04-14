Autumn (AUTUMN) Tokenomics
The four Seasonal Tokens, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, have been designed so that their prices will slowly oscillate around one another, providing investors with the opportunity to trade the more expensive tokens for the cheaper ones. This allows investors to continually increase the total number of tokens in their investment. The investment can grow in value even if the average price of the tokens doesn't change, because the number of tokens in the investment keeps growing.
The tokens have been designed to separate the gambling and investing aspects of cryptocurrency trading. The changes in the relative prices are predictable, and so the opportunity to profit doesn't depend on speculation. Investors who trade tokens for more tokens don't risk a loss, measured in tokens, and they don't inflict a loss on other traders.
Autumn (AUTUMN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Autumn (AUTUMN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AUTUMN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AUTUMN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
