AUX Coin Price (AUX)
AUX Coin (AUX) is currently trading at 0.0126156 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of AUX Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AUX Coin to USD was $ +0.0034782369.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AUX Coin to USD was $ +0.0179826723.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AUX Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034782369
|+27.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0179826723
|+142.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AUX Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AUX Coins are stablecoins backed by one milligram of gold. They are redeemable for physical gold on request, starting with ten troy ounces of gold, and increasing in one-ounce increments. AUX Coins are legally considered pickup slips or warehouse receipts for physical metal and, as such, are considered utility tokens in most jurisdictions.
|1 AUX to VND
₫331.979514
|1 AUX to AUD
A$0.019301868
|1 AUX to GBP
￡0.0094617
|1 AUX to EUR
€0.010849416
|1 AUX to USD
$0.0126156
|1 AUX to MYR
RM0.053237832
|1 AUX to TRY
₺0.512950296
|1 AUX to JPY
¥1.8544932
|1 AUX to ARS
ARS$16.843213716
|1 AUX to RUB
₽1.01177112
|1 AUX to INR
₹1.10638812
|1 AUX to IDR
Rp206.813081664
|1 AUX to KRW
₩17.497332576
|1 AUX to PHP
₱0.723000036
|1 AUX to EGP
￡E.0.6118566
|1 AUX to BRL
R$0.069007332
|1 AUX to CAD
C$0.017283372
|1 AUX to BDT
৳1.535192364
|1 AUX to NGN
₦19.28988318
|1 AUX to UAH
₴0.52480896
|1 AUX to VES
Bs1.5895656
|1 AUX to CLP
$12.237132
|1 AUX to PKR
Rs3.581821152
|1 AUX to KZT
₸6.778866504
|1 AUX to THB
฿0.408366972
|1 AUX to TWD
NT$0.377332596
|1 AUX to AED
د.إ0.046299252
|1 AUX to CHF
Fr0.01009248
|1 AUX to HKD
HK$0.098906304
|1 AUX to MAD
.د.م0.114423492
|1 AUX to MXN
$0.234902472
|1 AUX to PLN
zł0.046299252
|1 AUX to RON
лв0.055004016
|1 AUX to SEK
kr0.121488228
|1 AUX to BGN
лв0.021194208
|1 AUX to HUF
Ft4.317436788
|1 AUX to CZK
Kč0.266567628
|1 AUX to KWD
د.ك0.003847758
|1 AUX to ILS
₪0.043271508