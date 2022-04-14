AvaCoach (AVAC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AvaCoach (AVAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AvaCoach (AVAC) Information AvaCoach is an innovative language learning platform that combines cutting-edge AI technology with an engaging, token-based ecosystem. Our mission is to make learning English fun, interactive, and rewarding. With our AI avatars, users can practice and improve their language skills in real-life scenarios, while earning rewards for their progress. Whether you're a beginner or looking to polish your advanced skills, AvaCoach offers a variety of modules tailored to your needs. Join our community and transform your learning experience with AvaCoach! Official Website: https://www.avacoach.ai/

AvaCoach (AVAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AvaCoach (AVAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 199.69K $ 199.69K $ 199.69K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 756.28M $ 756.28M $ 756.28M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 264.04K $ 264.04K $ 264.04K All-Time High: $ 0.01010404 $ 0.01010404 $ 0.01010404 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026404 $ 0.00026404 $ 0.00026404 Learn more about AvaCoach (AVAC) price

AvaCoach (AVAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AvaCoach (AVAC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVAC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVAC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVAC's tokenomics, explore AVAC token's live price!

AVAC Price Prediction Want to know where AVAC might be heading? Our AVAC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AVAC token's Price Prediction now!

