What is Avant Staked USD (SAVUSD)

Avant is a DeFi platform established in June 2024 with the mission to create a more inclusive financial system through a DeFi-powered stable-value token. The platform introduces avUSD, a stable-value token, and savUSD, its staked, yield-bearing counterpart. Problems Solved Avant addresses several key problems in the current financial landscape: Lack of DeFi-Powered Stable-Value Tokens: Provides a stable-value token that is decentralized, accessible, and offers equal financial opportunities. Enhanced Yield Potential: Offers users access to high-performing, delta-neutral strategies typically reserved for professional traders, without compromising on security. Complexity of Manual Strategies: Simplifies access to advanced financial strategies that require extensive expertise and resources. Better Financial Tools for Users: Delivers improved options for stable-denominated savings and financial management, maximizing capital efficiency for lending and borrowing.

Avant Staked USD (SAVUSD) Resource Official Website

Avant Staked USD (SAVUSD) Tokenomics

