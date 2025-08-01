What is Avant USD (AVUSD)

Avant is a DeFi platform established in June 2024 with the mission to create a more inclusive financial system through a DeFi-powered stable-value token. The platform introduces avUSD, a stable-value token, and savUSD, its staked, yield-bearing counterpart. Mission and Vision Avant's mission is to provide a DeFi-backed stable-value token that aligns with the core principles of decentralization: being accessible 24/7, open to everyone, and offering equal financial opportunities regardless of investment size. Avant seeks to bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional finance (TradFi), becoming a global financial powerhouse that innovates how yield is generated and value is stored across financial markets.

Avant USD (AVUSD) Resource Official Website

Avant USD (AVUSD) Tokenomics

