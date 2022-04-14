Avatly (AVATLY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Avatly (AVATLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Avatly (AVATLY) Information

THE FIRST METAVERSE FOR FASHION INDUSTRY NEW DIMENSION Our desire is to create outstanding experience of trying on virtual clothes in the Metaverse. We are convinced that Metaverse and VR technology is the key to realising this vision. FASHION EXPERIENCE Thanks to the metaverse and 3D avatars, we take the shopping experience into a completely new dimension. Trying on, sharing outfits and buying clothes in the metaverse will be so unbelievably exciting that you will never want to do it in other way.

Official Website:
https://avatly.com/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Avatly (AVATLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 80.53K
Total Supply:
$ 74.93M
Circulating Supply:
$ 64.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 92.93K
All-Time High:
$ 0.083384
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00124013
Avatly (AVATLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Avatly (AVATLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AVATLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AVATLY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AVATLY's tokenomics, explore AVATLY token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.