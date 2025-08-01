What is AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL)

NOCHILL is a cult catalyst token on Avalanche. Born out of The Arena and airdropped to Gladiator badge holders, NOCHILL is one of Avalanche's 5 culture catalyst tokens and no wider community can be found than the one that's formed around this token. The token was launched on December 18, 2023 and airdropped to roughly 300 users all holding the Gladiator badge. NOCHILL sports a diverse community of users - those native to the Avalanche ecosystem and those natives to other EVM ecosystems. NOCHILL can refer to the fact that the community says it like it is without sugar coating the words. NOCHILL is a lifestyle.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) Resource Official Website

AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOCHILL token's extensive tokenomics now!